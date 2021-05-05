Amway donating USD 1 mn to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:31 IST
Direct selling major Amway on Wednesday said it is donating USD 1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts in India during the second wave of the pandemic.

The sum will be used to facilitate COVID-19 resources, including ventilators and oxygen concentrators, to accelerate the COVID 19 relief work, the company said in a statement.

In a message, Amway Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Milind Pant said, ''India is in the hearts and minds of Amway's global family. To our colleagues and friends across India, know that we are committed to supporting you during these tough times.'' He further said, ''With the support of the founding families, as well as executive leadership, Amway Corporation contributed USD750,000 to the US Chamber's foundation to provide aid to the country.'' Amway India CEO Anshu Budhraja said the company has been supporting all its distributors, customers, and employees during this entire period of the pandemic. Over the last year, it has been working together with 5.5 lakh distributors and 1,000 employees across India and has raised USD 338,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) of support for front-line workers and the community.

''This additional amount of USD 1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) will further enable us to work with and support the country both at the Center and states level,'' he said.

Amway India said so far it has made a total contribution of close to USD 1.35 million (around Rs 10 crore) towards COVID-19 relief funds. It has also taken measures, including mass vaccination drive, access to medical services, and absorption of medical expenses, and providing centers for affected employees recovery, among others.

