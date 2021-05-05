Left Menu

Maruti production dips 7 pc in April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:35 IST
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its total production in April 2021 stood at 1,59,955 units, down 7 per cent from March this year.

The company had produced a total of 1,72,433 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood at 29,056 units last month as against 28,519 units in March.

However, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, declined to 83,432 units last month as against 95,186 units in March 2021, MSI said.

Similarly, production of utility vehicles -- Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 -- declined to 31,059 units in April as compared with 32,421 units in March.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,390 units in last month as against 2,397 units in March 20121.

''There was no production in April 2020 due to COVID -19 related lockdown. A comparison between April 2021 production volume and that of April 2020 doesn't have any meaning,'' it noted.

