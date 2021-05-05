Left Menu

UBS donates Rs 11.07cr for COVID-19 relief measures in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:52 IST
UBS donates Rs 11.07cr for COVID-19 relief measures in India

Swiss bank UBS Group AG on Wednesday announced a donation of Rs 11.07 crore (USD 1.5 million) to support COVID-19 emergency and long-term relief programmes in India.

The first tranche of the donation will target the immediate supply of oxygen, medical supplies and medicine, the bank said in a statement.

In the initial phase, UBS said it will work with Swasti, a Bangalore-based NGO which designs and delivers health and well-being solutions across India.

In stage two, UBS will support COVAX on education programmes and ensuring the equitable procurement and distribution of vaccines.

In the third phase, UBS will team up with some of its existing partners in India to help build resilience in local communities and support mental well-being, it added.

Edmund Koh, President of UBS Asia Pacific and member of the Group Executive Board, said: ''As was the case last year, when we donated USD 1 million to support emergency relief for frontline and migrant workers, UBS is seeking to help alleviate the suffering in the worst affected regions.'' The donation is made from UBS Optimus Foundation that pursues social impact in a variety of ways from traditional charitable giving to sustainable investing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in shooting on Arkansas university campus

An 18-year-old man was arrested on a first-degree battery charge in connection with an altercation at an Arkansas university campus that wounded two people.Kendrin Hicks was arrested on suspicion of shooting a University of Arkansas at Pine...

UK-bound NZ players to remain in India till May 10: players' union chief

New Zealand cricketers involved in the now suspended IPL, including captain Kane Williamson, are likely to remain in India at least till May 10 before flying to England for national duty, their players union chief said on Wednesday.The rema...

Three more Rafales head for India; to take IAF's count to 21

The sixth batch of three more Rafale fighter jets took off from France for India on Wednesday, the Indian embassy in France said.They will be part of the Indian Air Forces second squadron of the Rafale jets.Next batch of three Rafales leave...

Army hospital in Delhi facing capacity constraints, to have 950 oxygenated beds by month-end

The Indian Armys base hospital in Delhi is operating under tremendous capacity constraints and working to increase the number of oxygenated beds from 450 to 950 by the month-end, sources said on Wednesday.Currently, there are no long queues...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021