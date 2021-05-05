Left Menu

Web series 'The Red Land' is a story of power and struggle, released on Haider Kazmi's OTT platform 'Mastani'

Filmmaker-actor Haider Kazmi has released the web series 'The Red Land' on his OTT platform Mastani. The web series depicts the bloody consequences of the casteist fight in Purvanchal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:00 IST
The Red Land. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): Filmmaker-actor Haider Kazmi has released the web series 'The Red Land' on his OTT platform Mastani. The web series depicts the bloody consequences of the casteist fight in Purvanchal. Two dictators Brothers Amarpal Singh and Samarpal Singh ruled on their terms for more than three decades.

It begins with a young boy Ajit Yadav (who happens to be the son of his driver) fighting for casteism, power, and the power struggle. It's a political struggling drama portrayed by the well-known Star cast. Kazmi is currently working on his upcoming movies "Bandit Shakuntala" and "Chuhiya". Kazmi also has few International Projects in his kitty, names are yet not disclosed. The web series stars Abhimanyu Singh, Govind Namdev, Shaleen Bhanot, Flora Saini as well as Dayashankar Pandey in the lead roles. It shows how casteism dominates in student politics, in this series. The series is directed by Vinay Srivastava. With the release of this series, Haider Kazmi said that it has started and much more such meaningful and entertaining films are yet to come. There will also be films of our products on it. We are also going to release Hollywood award-winning films and series in Hindi on Mastani.

Haider Kazmi said, "Mastani would be a great platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Here people will be able to sit with the whole family and watch movies. Not only will our films be released on this platform, as well as such films, which have social and ideological concerns with entertainment. The way the pandemic has spread all over the world, it will take a long time before things go back to normal. In such a situation, the only option is the OTT platform. As going to theaters is not possible at the moment." Kazmi is currently working on many classic cinemas today, which will soon be released on the 'Mastani' OTT platform. Apart from this, Hollywood movies will also be a part of this platform, which will be dubbed in Hindi for the Indian audience. This will include many award-winning films and web series from Hollywood.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

