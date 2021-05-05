Egypt to close stores, restaurants for 2 weeks to curb coronavirus - PM

Egypt will close stores, malls and restaurants to curb the spread of the coronavirus for two weeks from Thursday evening, straddling the last days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Eid celebrations, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

Large gatherings and concerts will be banned over the same period and beaches and parks will be shut between May 12-16, Mostafa Madbouly said.

