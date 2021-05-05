Stocks rise early as GM, others report strong earnings

Stocks are rising on Wall Street boosted by a rebound in technology companies and a number of strong earnings reports. The S&P 500 index rose 0.3 per cent early Wednesday, a day after dropping 0.7 per cent. Shares of General Motors rose 4 per cent after the automaker earned nearly USD 3 billion in the first quarter. Video game maker Activision and apparel company Under Armour also rose after reporting better-than-expected results. Bond yields pulled back after payroll processor ADP reported jobs growth below economists' expectations. That helped to ease inflation worries and gave a boost to technology stocks. Shares of communications and consumer-focused companies also were among the early gainers.

