Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation - Financial Times

Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is preparing for insolvency after banks tried to recoup some of the $10 billion in losses due to its meltdown in March, the Financial Times reported. (https://on.ft.com/33eR2Gl)

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

