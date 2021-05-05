Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation - Financial Times

Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation - Financial TimesReuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:17 IST
Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is preparing for insolvency after banks tried to recoup some of the $10 billion in losses due to its meltdown in March, the Financial Times reported. (https://on.ft.com/33eR2Gl)
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
