Left Menu

Kenya and Tanzania ease cross-border business rules as relations thaw

And I want to say this, Tanzanian investors are free to come and do business in Kenya without being required to have business visas or work permits," Kenyatta said during a Kenya-Tanzania business meeting in Nairobi.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:21 IST
Kenya and Tanzania ease cross-border business rules as relations thaw

Kenya will waive work and business permits for investors from its neighbour Tanzania, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday, as his counterpart made similar overtures in a thawing of often frosty relations between the two countries. Kenya, east Africa's biggest economy and one of its most liberal, and Tanzania, which still imposes fairly tight capital controls and ranked No. 2, have long tussled for influence.

“We would like to see many investors from Tanzania coming to do business in Kenya. And I want to say this, Tanzanian investors are free to come and do business in Kenya without being required to have business visas or work permits," Kenyatta said during a Kenya-Tanzania business meeting in Nairobi. "The only thing you will be required to do is to follow the laid down regulations and the laws," he told the meeting, attended by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Relations between the two neighbours have been at times testy and got worse under Tanzania's late President John Magufuli, with officials at times trading barbs over trade restrictions, and last year, over COVID-19 compliance. Hassan, was sworn in in March after Magufuli died, said her government had embarked on tax and other business reforms to make it easier for Kenyan investors to operate in Tanzania.

Hassan's office said late on Tuesday the two governments had also pledged to speed up completion of electricity transmission and road construction projects Kenya and Tanzania are jointly carrying out. The two governments also agreed to speed up groundwork for the construction of a natural gas pipeline linking Tanzania's commercial capital Dar es Salaam and Kenya's port city of Mombasa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...

COVID: Delhi records 311 deaths, over 20,000 cases; positivity rate below 30 pc for 4th day

Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department on Wednesday afternoon.This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021