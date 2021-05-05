Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:27 IST
Godrej Properties gives three days break for all employees amid pandemic
Realty firm Godrej Properties has given its 2,000 permanent staff and 600 contract employees a complete break from work for three days starting Wednesday to take a rest and spend time with families during this second wave of COVID pandemic.

All employees will be back to work from May 10th as May 8-9 is the weekend.

The Mumbai-headquartered Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, has introduced an initiative 'Taking a Pause to Heal'.

Commenting on the initiative, Godrej Properties Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Mohit Malhotra said: ''Ever since our employees started working remotely, we have rolled out mindful initiatives to ensure their general and mental well-being.'' The work from home burnout is real and the last thirteen months of COVID and the second wave have taken a toll on people; emotionally and mentally, he added.

Malhotra said it is the company's responsibility to be with its employees.

''We understand that in tough times like these, everyone deserves a break,'' he said.

Godrej Properties has introduced the 'Taking a Pause to Heal' initiative where these three days starting May 5th plus the weekend will be a complete break from everything work-related.

''We would really like our employees to take this time off to rest, relax, heal and spend time with loved ones at home. This is applicable to close to 2,000 permanent employees and 600 contract employees working across all our locations in India,'' Malhotra said.

He said the company has informed its customers also so that the sales and customer-centricity teams can also take a break.

''Being a part of the Godrej Group, we are committed to the overall health and well-being of our employees. We will continue to support and stand by each other and sail through the pandemic together,'' Malhotra said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sold properties worth Rs 6,725 crore, an all-time high, during the last fiscal despite the pandemic.

The company has a major presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune.

