Sebi in process to hire agencies to create virtual museum of Indian securities market

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it is in the process of engaging agencies for developing a virtual museum of the Indian securities market to preserve its journey.

In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the online virtual museum of the Indian securities market.

The museum will preserve the tangible and intangible records and commemorate the history of the Indian securities market and generate interest and increase awareness of the Indian securities market among stakeholders, the general public, researchers and students.

It is intended to be a visual online organised collection of the history of evolution, achievements and milestones in the Indian securities market over the decades in terms of market infrastructure, regulation and enforcement narrated through photos, videos, articles, media clippings, among others.

Information about the history of securities laws as well as the establishment of stock exchanges in India and the history of institutions important to the securities market, including UTI and Forward Market Commission (FMC), would be used as content for the proposed museum.

In addition, trading practices, rules, regulations before and after the establishment of Sebi or FMC, commodity trading during the period of various dynasties' rulers and landmark judgements for the securities market, among others, would also be exhibited in the museum.

Besides, market development on account of events such as the world war, independence of India and economic liberalisation would be exhibited.

According to the regulator, the requirement for a virtual museum arises from the need to preserve the journey of securities markets as with time, cherished experiences and memories will fade, if not archived. Along with this, is the need to record and memorialize lesser-known facts about significant events and people who shaped the journey of the market, it added.

Another objective is to actively enhance awareness among the public and to demystify the world of stock markets to potential investors of tomorrow. ''Stock markets are hugely underpenetrated and an inimitable venture as this can inculcate awareness among the educated class and millennials on stock markets. It transcends the limitation of physical space as any visitor with an internet connection can access the museum,'' Sebi noted.

It will have its digital platform and website for online visitors to provide the maximum possible experience and interest like in a physical museum.

It will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chatbot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements.

Latest technologies -- analytics, interactive virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, machine to machine communication and 3D Animation or any cutting-edge technologies -- would be used to provide the best possible showcase and experience.

Apart from English, the online platform should be able to develop and deliver content in Hindi.

Interested agencies are required to send their applications to the capital markets watchdog by June 8, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

The project involves entire end-to-end services for setting up the virtual museum and shall be completed within nine months from the date of signing of a contract by the bidder, it added.

