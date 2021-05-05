Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as megacap stocks bounce; Boeing weighs on Dow

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and private jobs rose in April, but a decline in Boeing shares weighed on the Dow. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.2% and 1.3%. Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose in early trading, with a 2.8% jump in energy stocks leading the advance.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:35 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as megacap stocks bounce; Boeing weighs on Dow
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep selloff in the previous session and private jobs rose in April, but a decline in Boeing shares weighed on the Dow. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose in early trading, with a 2.8% jump in energy stocks leading the advance. The S&P 500 technology sector gained 0.5%. Defensive utilities and real estate, fell more than 1% each, leading sectoral declines.

"The reopening optimism is back driving the markets today, with investors realizing that the selloff yesterday was probably a bit overdone," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index in London. The S&P 500 value index has risen 15.1% so far in the year, while its growth counterpart is up 7.1%.

Strong economic data and earnings pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record high last week, but markets have wobbled amid concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she sees no inflation problem brewing, downplaying earlier comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as President Joe Biden's spending plans boost growth.

"There is the thought in the market that rate hike will be coming, but it's still not quite on the radar just yet. Powell has worked very hard to drum that message home," City Index's Cincotta said. The ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased in April as companies rushed to boost production amid a surge in demand, powered by massive government aid and rising vaccinations against COVID-19.

A more comprehensive reading in the form of the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday. Boeing Co fell 2.3%, dragging down the Dow Jones Industrial Average, after U.S. air safety officials asked it to supply fresh analysis and documentation showing 737 MAX subsystems would not be affected by electrical grounding issues.

At 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 49.24 points, or 0.14%, at 34,083.79, the S&P 500 was up 5.22 points, or 0.13%, at 4,169.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 34.08 points, or 0.25%, at 13,667.58. T-Mobile US Inc gained 3.2% as it raised its full-year postpaid subscriber net additions forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc is set to report earnings after markets close on Wednesday. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 75 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 73 new highs and 31 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...

COVID: Delhi records 311 deaths, over 20,000 cases; positivity rate below 30 pc for 4th day

Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department on Wednesday afternoon.This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021