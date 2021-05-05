Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields edge up as equity markets calm

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up 1 basis point at -0.21% at 1500 GMT, after a brief acceleration in the rise in yields alongside U.S. Treasury yields earlier, when the U.S. Treasury refunding announcement came out. "I expect the (yield) curves in the eurozone and the U.S. to steepen, driven by better equity markets and ahead of the ADP and (non-farm payrolls) print which should be supportive for the inflationary thesis," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:37 IST
Euro zone bond yields edge up as equity markets calm

Euro zone bond yields rose on Wednesday as equity markets recovered from a sudden slump a day earlier that had sent yields on the safe-haven assets falling sharply.

Stock markets fell 0.5% on Tuesday in a matter of minutes and further afterwards, leaving traders perplexed as to what was behind the move. That was followed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy overheating as a vast stimulus programme boosts growth, which predominantly hit equity markets, but also cut the fall in bond yields.

Expectations of higher growth and inflation, predominantly driven by the U.S. stimulus programme, have pushed bond yields higher on both sides of the Atlantic this year. Yellen said later that she does not anticipate inflation would be a problem for the U.S. economy and any price increases would be transitory.

With European equity markets opening higher on Wednesday, bond yields, which move inversely with prices, edged up in early trade. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up 1 basis point at -0.21% at 1500 GMT, after a brief acceleration in the rise in yields alongside U.S. Treasury yields earlier, when the U.S. Treasury refunding announcement came out.

"I expect the (yield) curves in the eurozone and the U.S. to steepen, driven by better equity markets and ahead of the ADP and (non-farm payrolls) print which should be supportive for the inflationary thesis," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. ADP data showed private U.S. payrolls, though slightly missing expectations, increase solidly in April and figures for March were revised upwards. Non-farm payrolls data will provide further insight on Friday.

Focus in the primary market was on Greece, which received 20 billion euros of demand for a new five-year bond that will raise 3 billion euros, according to a lead manager. Greece's deal comes after a credit rating upgrade by S&P in April, to BB. There is scope for a further upgrade given the positive outlook on the rating, now two notches below investment-grade, increasing the likelihood of Greece's return to the investment-grade ratings it lost during its debt crisis a decade ago.

Earlier, euro area April services sector PMIs showed activity in Spain expanded for the first time since July, while it continued to contract in Italy, but this had little market impact. The euro zone composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services, rose more than initially estimated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...

COVID: Delhi records 311 deaths, over 20,000 cases; positivity rate below 30 pc for 4th day

Delhi recorded 311 COVID-19 deaths and 20,960 cases in a day with a positivity rate of 26.37 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department on Wednesday afternoon.This is the fourth consecutive day that the positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021