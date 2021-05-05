Left Menu

Centre allots 4 tankers of 20 MT of oxygen each to K'taka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:39 IST
Centre allots 4 tankers of 20 MT of oxygen each to K'taka

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI): To augment the supply of medical oxygen to Karnataka, the Union government has allocated four tankers of 20 MT capacity each to the State, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Of these, two containers arrived at NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust), Mangaluru, today, he said.

Five empty containers have been airlifted to Odisha through IAF flights which would pick up about 74 MT of oxygen from that State and reach Karnataka by road in a day or two, Yediyurappa said.

''I thank PM @narendramodiji for the continued support to Karnataka in this battle against Covid'', the Chief Minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021