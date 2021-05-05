Centre allots 4 tankers of 20 MT of oxygen each to K'taka

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI): To augment the supply of medical oxygen to Karnataka, the Union government has allocated four tankers of 20 MT capacity each to the State, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Of these, two containers arrived at NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust), Mangaluru, today, he said.

Five empty containers have been airlifted to Odisha through IAF flights which would pick up about 74 MT of oxygen from that State and reach Karnataka by road in a day or two, Yediyurappa said.

''I thank PM @narendramodiji for the continued support to Karnataka in this battle against Covid'', the Chief Minister tweeted.

