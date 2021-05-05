Left Menu

AIBEA opposes govt decision to privatise IDBI Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:47 IST
AIBEA opposes govt decision to privatise IDBI Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has opposed the government's move to privatise IDBI Bank, terming the decision as a ''retrograde'' move.

The association said the government should control a minimum of 51 per cent share capital of the bank.

The bank came into trouble as some private corporate houses cheated IDBI Bank by not repaying the loans taken, while the need of the hour is to take action against the defaulters and recover the money, the bank union said in a statement.

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in line with the Budget announcement earlier this year.

The central government and LIC together own more than 94 per cent equity of IDBI Bank. ''The need is to take action on the defaulters and recover the money. Unfortunately, now the decision has been taken to sell the bank to a private company. IDBI Bank is a national asset and should not be sold away in this fashion. It is a retrograde move,'' AIBEA said.

If sold to a private company, the existing reservation in jobs for SC/ST category will be withdrawn, it said, adding this is social injustice to the unemployed youth of this country.

The only major problem of the bank is its huge bad loans of Rs 36,000 crore as of March 31, 2021 (22 per cent). Out of the operating profit of Rs 1,900 crore for the year ended March 2021, Rs 1,500 crore have been set off for provision for bad loans, AIBEA Secretary General C H Venkatachalam said.

''Now to camouflage these ills of the bank, the bank is being sold away. We express our strong protest against this decision and urge upon the government not to proceed with the sale of IDBI Bank,'' he said.

AIBEA said bank's deposits of Rs 2.3 lakh crore is people's money and it should be used for their welfare and national development, not for the private corporate loot.

IDBI was started as a Development Financial Institution (DFI) in the 1960s. It was later converted as IDBI Bank much against the statute approved by Parliament earlier, it added. It said the bank played a leading role in financing industrial development in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021