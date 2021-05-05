Left Menu

Sterling steady as markets eye 'super Thursday' status quo

Sterling ticked up against the dollar on Wednesday as a poll showed Scotland's main pro-independence party was unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's election, undermining its hopes for a referendum on separating from Britain. The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that he will not grant one.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:02 IST
Sterling steady as markets eye 'super Thursday' status quo
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling ticked up against the dollar on Wednesday as a poll showed Scotland's main pro-independence party was unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's election, undermining its hopes for a referendum on separating from Britain.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that he will not grant one. "I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that ..., as we're coming forwards out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless, and I think irresponsible, second referendum," Johnson told broadcasters during a trip to the English midlands.

Because of the resolute opposition of the UK government to another referendum, the impact of the election's results on the British currency are expected to be fairly limited. "It is far from clear how we get to a second referendum, even under a landslide SNP victory and in the event of a referendum, the majority in favour of independence has largely disappeared with opinion now split 50/50," wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a morning note.

While an independent Scotland currently appears to be a risk fairly far away on the horizon for investors, Britain's monetary policy and its exit strategy from the massive stimulus launched to weather the coronavirus pandemic represent a more immediate concern. Policymakers at the Bank of England meet on Thursday when it will publish its May Monetary Policy Report.

Analysts however believe it is probably too early in the economic recovery cycle for the BoE to announce a reduction of its bond-buying scheme, let alone raise interest rates. Sterling ticked up during the session against both the euro and the dollar. At 1510 GMT it was up 0.17% at $1.3909 and rose 0.25% against the euro at 0.8629 pence.

"The market is assuming that we will come out the other side of tomorrow in terms of elections and the BoE with effectively no obvious change", said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC. "Our base case is that the BoE, while upgrading the growth number for this year (..) will not be in a position yet to justify tapering", he added, and he expected rather the central bank to be in such a position at its meeting in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021