Left Menu

SAfrican minister seeks to allay fears of people over Indian COVID-19 variant

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:03 IST
SAfrican minister seeks to allay fears of people over Indian COVID-19 variant

South African health minister Zweli Mkhize has sought to allay fears of people after netizens expressed concerns over the entry Indian COVID-19 variant in the country following crew of two ships- one coming from India and another on its way there- tested positive for the deadly virus.

The remarks on social media intensified after 14 crew members of a cargo carrier from India, which arrived in Durban, on Sunday tested positive.

The 14 were among the entire crew that was tested after the ship arrived in Durban on Sunday. They are now all in isolation as authorities start a track and trace initiative for all those who might have been in contact with them.

Another 14 crew members of a ship vessel that departed from Mombasa, Kenya and berthed at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on April 21 enroute to India tested positive for the virus.

The ship was allowed to dock after the captain reported that there were no illnesses on board.

However, criminal proceedings are being considered against the captain of the vessel.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the master of the vessel is found to have made a false declaration regarding the health status of the vessel and crew. South African Police Services have activated consequence management procedures and engaged the state prosecutor,” Mkhize said.

“We have registered the great concern South Africans have expressed over possible recent importation of variants of concern,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reacting to the online posts, Mkhize said, ''This has been a difficult area during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can often drive exclusion, mistrust and sometimes even racist rhetoric.'' “We share our people's concerns but wish to reassure South Africans that we are a very capable nation that knows how to deal with the burden of a variant of concern. Our teams remain on high alert to survey, detect and contain the spread of COVID-19 in general, with heightened awareness of travellers from countries where variants of concern are dominating,” Mkhize added.

After the ship enroute to India docked at the port, the shipmaster reported an ill crew member the next day, who was immediately transferred out of the ship to a health care facility.

The ill crew member along with three other members who were due to depart by air to their home country were immediately subjected to PCR tests.

Upon testing positive for COVID-19, these crew members were isolated at paid lodgings.

Subsequently, a further ten crew members were detected with COVID-19 and are isolated for 10 days at designated facilities. The other 10 members that tested negative are in quarantine on the ship.

Both vessels concerned have been secured in port to ensure that there is no unauthorised access to and from the vessel.

The minister reaffirmed that the B.1.617 variant, which is circulating widely in India, has not been detected in South Africa yet.

“However, the genomics teams are working on some samples and we will need to allow the time it takes to sequence before we get an answer,” he said.

Mkhize said that the variant B.1.351 (or 501Y.V2) which was first discovered in South Africa remains the most dominant in South Africa.

“Indeed we have had confirmation that one of the samples taken from a traveller from India is the 501Y.V2,” he said.

The minister said one of three passengers from India who arrived from Doha on separate flights is in isolation at a health care facility after taking ill, while the other two are currently asymptomatic and in isolation at paid lodgings.

“This increase in detection of cases at the ports of entry is of deep concern to us as a government and we have been attending to this as a matter of urgency,'' he said.

“We have consulted the Ministerial Advisory Committee as well as the genomics team to guide us on the management of travellers at ports of entry during these challenging times.

''The government will be determining the next steps to follow and announcements will be made on the state of variants of concern in our context and what measures will be implemented to mitigate against the importation of COVID-19 in general,” the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong flays BJP for 'communalising' hospital bed scam

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday flayed the BJP for communalising the hospital bed scam, pertaining to blocking the beds in fake names for COVID-19 patients on payment of exorbitant amounts.BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had on Tuesday alleged ...

BRIEF-Blue Origin Says On July 20th, New Shepard Will Fly Its First Astronaut Crew To Space

May 5 Reuters - BLUE ORIGIN SAYS ON JULY 20TH, NEW SHEPARD WILL FLY ITS FIRST ASTRONAUT CREW TO SPACE BLUE ORIGIN SAYS OFFERING ONE SEAT ON FIRST FLIGHT TO THE WINNING BIDDER OF AN ONLINE AUCTION Source text httpsbit.ly2QUbKZi...

Italy reports 267 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 10,585 new cases

Italy reported 267 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 305 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,585 from 9,116. Italy has registered 122,005 deaths linked to COVID-19 since...

Number of French COVID-19 patients in intensive care drops again

The number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 in France dropped again, by 102 to 5,402, on Wednesday, health ministry data showed.France also reported 244 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, virtually unchanged from Tuesdays 243. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021