Left Menu

Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:38 IST
Indian Bank declares Saravana Stores account as fraud
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has declared the NPA account of Saravana Stores with an outstanding balance of Rs 231 crore as fraud.

''We have to inform that non-performing account (NPA) Saravana Stores (Gold Palace) has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement,'' Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The nature of the fraud is in the form of diversion of funds, said the lender, adding the outstanding balance on Saravana stood at Rs 230.74 crore.

The bank has held provision to the tune of Rs 115.32 crore against this as of December 31, 2020, it said.

Saravana Stores is a Tamil Nadu-based jewellery showroom group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Origin's first space tourism flight will be July 20

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private comme...

QUOTEBOX-Reactions to Facebook oversight board upholding Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite and asked it to re-assess the penalty. Following are comments f...

Soccer-Two more games moved from Colombia due to protests

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL has moved two more of this weeks scheduled games out of Colombia due to a wave of civil unrest in the country. CONMEBOL said the Copa Libertadores game between Junior of Barranquilla and Br...

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Bengaluru, May 5 PTI Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021