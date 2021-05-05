Left Menu

European stocks bounce back from tech rout on strong data, commodities

European stocks marked their best day in nearly two months on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off in the previous session as resource stocks hit a 10-year high, while data showed euro zone business activity picked up in April. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.8% higher, wiping out almost all of its 1.4% loss on Tuesday, when concerns over policy tightening in the United States had rattled high-value technology stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:41 IST
European stocks bounce back from tech rout on strong data, commodities

European stocks marked their best day in nearly two months on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off in the previous session as resource stocks hit a 10-year high, while data showed euro zone business activity picked up in April.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 1.8% higher, wiping out almost all of its 1.4% loss on Tuesday, when concerns over policy tightening in the United States had rattled high-value technology stocks. European tech stocks rose 2.7% after a 3.7% plunge in the previous session.

Europe's basic resources index jumped 4.7% to a 10-year peak, with big London-listed miners leading gains as copper prices hit decade highs on optimism about a speedy recovery in the global economy. The index also marked its best day in nearly a year. Oil and gas stocks surged 3.2% in their best day since mid-February, as expectations of recovering demand benefited oil prices, while the construction and materials index jumped 2.9% to a record high.

"Data shows the vaccine run-rate in Europe is now picking up rapidly, European macro data is improving and the Q1 earnings season suggests corporates are able to deal with higher input costs," UBS analysts wrote in a note. Euro zone business activity accelerated in April as the bloc's dominant services industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and returned to growth, a survey showed.

Growth-sensitive stocks have benefited from expectations of an economic recovery, with banks, travel and leisure and basic resources leading gains this year. A strong first-quarter earnings season has also helped sentiment. European earnings are now expected to surge 83.1% in the first quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, up from last week's forecast of 71.3% growth.

German cooking appliances maker Rational jumped 12.7% to the top of the STOXX 600, after it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results. Danish shipping company Maersk was up 6.9% after it said it was expecting an "exceptionally strong" performance in the first quarter to continue for the rest of the year.

Stellantis rallied 7.0% after the carmaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue but warned that a global shortage of semiconductors would affect production this quarter more heavily. German fashion house Hugo Boss rose 5.2% as it saw first-quarter sales almost double in mainland China, and its casual business returned to growth.

Delivery Hero fell 4.2% as former owners of Woowa Brothers sold shares worth about 1.25 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in the online takeaway food company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO.The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Ox...

Blue Origin's first space tourism flight will be July 20

Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos rocket company, said on Wednesday it is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its New Shepard spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private comme...

QUOTEBOX-Reactions to Facebook oversight board upholding Trump's suspension

Facebook Incs oversight board on Wednesday upheld the companys suspension of former U.S. President Donald Trump but said the company was wrong to make the suspension indefinite and asked it to re-assess the penalty. Following are comments f...

Soccer-Two more games moved from Colombia due to protests

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL has moved two more of this weeks scheduled games out of Colombia due to a wave of civil unrest in the country. CONMEBOL said the Copa Libertadores game between Junior of Barranquilla and Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021