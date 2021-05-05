Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:20 IST
IDBI Bank allows video-based customer identification
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IDBI Bank on Wednesday announced video-based customer identification process, in line with the RBI's decision to allow banks to accept the method due to the coronavirus posed challenges to the economy.

In an unscheduled announcement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das directed banks and other regulated financial entities not to impose any punitive restriction against customers for failure to update KYC till December end, in view of the second wave of coronavirus cases.

The regulator also extended the scope of video KYC (know-your-customer) or V-CIP (video-based customer identification process) for new categories of customers such as proprietorship firms, authorised signatories and beneficial owners of legal entities.

IDBI in a release mentioned that the RBI has decided to extend the scope of video-based customer identification process (V-CIP) known as Video KYC.

''It has advised inclusion of additional categories of the customers as well as periodic updating of KYC records through Video KYC, as a customer friendly measure. As a response, IDBI Bank has launched the facility of periodic KYC updation through the V-CIP,'' it said.

Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director said: ''In continuation of various digital measures introduced by IDBI Bank, customers can now update their KYC through the V-CIP without any need to visit the branches.'' The customers can initiate the process at their convenience through the V-CIP link available on the bank's website. This is a completely contactless process, he said.

The Reserve Bank announced a set of measures in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

