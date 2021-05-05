Left Menu

New York Times subscriber growth slows after news-heavy 2020

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:35 IST
New York Times subscriber growth slows after news-heavy 2020

The New York Times Co's quarterly subscription growth fell to its lowest in over a year as the news cycle cooled after the Trump presidency ended last year. The 170 year-old publication had benefited from an action-packed 2020 that was dominated by the tumultuous U.S. elections, civil unrest and the coronavirus crisis, as well as the attention it drew from criticism by former U.S President Donald Trump on many occasions during his term.

"In February and March, our audiences declined from their historic highs last year, and we saw fewer net subscription additions in the latter part of the quarter," Chief Executive Officer Meredith Kopit Levien said. The company said on Wednesday it added 301,000 digital subscribers in the first quarter, its lowest gain since the third quarter of 2019.

"We now expect annual total net subscription additions to be in the range of our 2019 performance." However, efforts to ramp up its digital products including news, games, cooking and podcast apps have helped it rake in hordes of subscribers in recent years, especially during the height of the pandemic as people stuck at home sought entertainment.

At the end of March, the Times had more than 7.8 million total subscriptions across digital and print - with close to 7 million digital-only subscriptions, 75% of which came from its core news product. Although its digital business has been a beacon for other newspapers across a struggling industry, tech giants like Google and Facebook Inc have siphoned online advertising dollars from publishers and distribute news articles without paying the producing outlets.

The Times' revenue in the first quarter rose 6.6% to $473 million versus estimate of $463.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Excluding items, it posted a profit of 26 cents per share, above estimates of 14 cents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

90 held for selling Remdesivir in the black market

Ninety people have been arrested in Karnataka for selling Remdesivir in the black market, Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Wednesday.The anti viral drug is used in the treatment of COVID-19.Ninety people have been arrested fo...

Beirut sends hazardous material to Germany for destruction

A German company has removed dangerous chemicals stored in dozens of containers from Beiruts port and is shipping them abroad as part of efforts to secure the facility following last years massive blast, the office of Lebanons prime ministe...

Mamata's silence on post poll violence speaks of her involvement : Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees silence on the post poll violence in the state speaks of her involvement and claimed that at least 14 BJP workers have been killed and up to a lakh people ha...

3 Oxygen express special trains arrive in Delhi Division of Northern Railway today

Overcoming all hurdles and finding solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief to various states across the country by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen LMO.The Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that three Ox...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021