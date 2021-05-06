Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq falls in late trading; dollar off highs

But the 742,000 private jobs created fell short of the 800,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll. A separate report showed services industry activity eased in April from a record level in March, likely due to shortages of inputs amid a burst of demand, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed. The dollar index rose 0.045%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1997. In the U.S. Treasury market, yields backpedaled from earlier highs.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 01:10 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nasdaq falls in late trading; dollar off highs
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Nasdaq fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending the previous session's sell-off, while the U.S. dollar eased off a more than two-week high hit earlier in the day. Amazon.com and Microsoft were the biggest drags on the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 was flat as gains in energy and other economically sensitive shares provided some support.

The S&P 500 energy index last up more than 3%. The Nasdaq fell sharply on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that rate hikes may be needed to stop the economy from overheating. Yellen later said a near-term interest rate hike was not something she was "predicting or recommending."

Investors across markets were also trying to position ahead of Friday's U.S. monthly jobs report. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said the Treasury market's real focus will be Friday's labor report and the potential that an unexpectedly much higher or lower number of job gains could move the market.

"I think it would have to be closer to 1.2 million (in jobs gains) to have the market really feel like growth is accelerating at a pace that's a little above what people expected coming into this," Rodriguez said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.09 points, or 0.34%, to 34,250.12, the S&P 500 gained 5.52 points, or 0.13%, to 4,170.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.54 points, or 0.32%, to 13,589.96.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.82% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.30%. Stock indexes in Europe were boosted by upbeat earnings and business activity.

Data showed euro zone business activity quickened last month, while the services industry returned to growth. India's Nifty 50 was 0.8% higher, its best day in a week, as the central bank rolled out a series of measures to support the coronavirus-ravaged economy, including allowing certain small borrowers more time to repay loans.

The dollar was near flat after moving off more than two-week highs following some softer-than-expected U.S. economic data. U.S. private payrolls rose by the most in seven months in April, ADP data showed on Wednesday, as companies boosted production to meet a surge in demand amid massive government spending and rising COVID-19 vaccinations. But the 742,000 private jobs created fell short of the 800,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

A separate report showed services industry activity eased in April from a record level in March, likely due to shortages of inputs amid a burst of demand, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed. The dollar index rose 0.045%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1997.

In the U.S. Treasury market, yields backpedaled from earlier highs. An announcement of second quarter auction sizes and economic data did not move the market out of its holding pattern. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit a session high of 1.626%, was last up less than a basis point at 1.582%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 8 cents to settle at $68.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 6 cents to settle at $65.63. Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,784.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.29% to $1,784.10 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in London, Karen Pierog in Chicago, Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru, and John McCrank; Editing by Kim Coghill, Will Dunham, Mark Heinrich and Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden move on vaccine IP 'monumental moment' in COVID-19 fight -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Bidens plan to back a proposed waiver on intellectual property rights to boost global vaccine production was a monumental moment in the fight against COVID-...

Soccer-Man City's Sterling racially abused on social media

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling was racially abused on Instagram less than 48 hours after English footballs social media boycott campaign came to an end. The abuse occurred after Citys Champions League semi-final victory over Paris ...

UK sending patrol boats to Jersey over post-Brexit dispute

Britains government has said that it is sending two Navy patrol vessels to monitor the situation on the island of Jersey, amid an escalating dispute with France over fishing rights in the waters there following Britains departure from the E...

Olympics-Weightlifter Hubbard poised to become first transgender Olympian - report

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to become the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics after qualifying for the rescheduled Tokyo Games due to a rule change, Inside the Games website reported on Wednesday.The report said Hubba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021