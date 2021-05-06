Left Menu

PayPal profit tops estimates on online shopping boom

The company has been among the big winners of the pandemic as people used its payment services to shop online and pay bills while staying indoors during the health crisis. San Jose, California-based PayPal processed a total of $285 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 50% from a year earlier, and added 14.5 million net new active customers.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 01:47 IST
PayPal profit tops estimates on online shopping boom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

PayPal Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, with a coronavirus-driven shift to online shopping and digital transactions driving record levels of payment volumes. The company has been among the big winners of the pandemic as people used its payment services to shop online and pay bills while staying indoors during the health crisis.

San Jose, California-based PayPal processed a total of $285 billion in payments in the first quarter, up 50% from a year earlier, and added 14.5 million net new active customers. Net income jumped to $1.46 billion, or $1.22 per share, from $786 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a figure of $1.01 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

