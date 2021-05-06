Inter-American Development Bank OKs $500 mln in financing for Costa Rica

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) said on Wednesday it has approved two loans totaling $500 million for Costa Rica to move forward with structural fiscal reforms aimed at boosting fiscal management efficiency and promoting sustainable economic recovery.

"The operations will provide budget support to the country and support policy reforms to ensure fiscal sustainability and uphold short- and medium-term macroeconomic stability," the IDB said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)