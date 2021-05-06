Blue Globe Innovation and Wazoku launch Bounce Back Challenges, dedicated to covid-19 resilience and recovery, launch worldwide

Left Menu

06-05-2021
LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Globe Innovation and Wazoku are proud to announce the launch of Bounce Back Challenges, a set of open innovation challenges dedicated to adapting and thriving in the new reality posed by COVID-19 #bounceback. With a year of the COVID-19 pandemic past us, the world has begun to respond to our ''new normal'' in various innovative ways. Bounce Back Ideas and Bounce Back Awards are ideation and recognition awards, respectively, dedicated to identifying the best ideas and initiatives for addressing the socioeconomic effects of the pandemic.

If you have an idea or have been working on a project that has responded to COVID-19, submit it at www.bouncebackchallenges.com Blue Globe Innovation's team is proud to have designed and managed the Bounce Back Challenges and their focus on supporting global development and learning from each other.

''The last year has affected everyone around the world; Blue Globe Innovation has been working for the last ten years to show the power of the crowd and the use of crowdsourcing as a global good. With the two Bounce Back Challenges, we look forward to sharing the best ideas and projects from around the world with everyone so we can learn from each other,'' says Jonty Slater, Managing Director of Blue Globe Innovation.

The challenges are open to both individuals, business and organisations from anywhere in the world, focusing one or more of the following categories: New Business, Industry Reinvention, Business Pivoting, Job Recovery, Adaptive Workplaces, Education & Training, Supply Chain Resilience, Community Building, and Data Access. With a particular focus: women, young people, and the informally employed, to support a COVID-19 response that is effective, inclusive, and sustainable.

The challenges are on the Wazoku platform, one of the largest international open innovation platforms in the world www.Innocentive.com ''Covid-19 has brought many challenges to businesses and communities around the globe. Despite the many negatives, there are also many positives that have emerged, and I strongly believe that through collective intelligence and collective impact, we can bounce back stronger,'' says Simon Hill, CEO of Wazoku.

Both programmes are now open for entries and submissions. Please visit www.bouncebackchallenges.com for more information. Potential partners or have any questions; please reach out at info@bouncebackchallenges.com.

About Blue Globe Innovation For more information, visit www.theblueglobe.com.

About Wazoku For more information, please visit www.wazoku.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

