Left Menu

CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers

Ships must make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, although operators will be able to avoid the requirement if they vouch that 98 of crew and 95 of passengers are vaccinated.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:15 IST
CDC sets rules for trial cruises with volunteer passengers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cruise lines can soon begin trial voyages in US waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave ship operators final technical guidelines Wednesday for the trial runs. The CDC action is a step toward resuming cruises in U.S. waters, possibly by July, for the first time since March 2020.

A spokeswoman for the cruise industry's trade group said the group was reviewing the CDC instructions.

Each practice cruise — they'll run two to seven days — must have enough passengers to meet at least 10% of the ship's capacity. Volunteers must be 18 or older and either fully vaccinated or free of medical conditions that would put them at high risk for severe COVID-19.

The ship operator must tell passengers that they are simulating untested safety measures ''and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity," the CDC guidelines state.

Passengers must be examined for COVID-19 symptoms before and after the trip, and at least 75% must be tested at the end.

Restrictions on board will include face masks and social distancing. The CDC will allow guided shore excursions — no wandering about on their own — if tour operators follow certain standards. Ships must make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises in U.S. waters, although operators will be able to avoid the requirement if they vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures ...

Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley ...

New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australias state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.Hipkins...

Delhi: COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply online to get oxygen

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a portal on its official website to streamline the distribution of oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, nursing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021