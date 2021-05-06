Left Menu

China stocks fall on healthcare loss, Sino-West tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks fell on Thursday as healthcare firms declined following investors' return after the Labour Day break, and as Sino-West tensions weighed. ** The CSI300 index fell 1.3% to 5,057.17 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,439.12 points.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:18 IST
China stocks fall on healthcare loss, Sino-West tensions; Hong Kong up

China stocks fell on Thursday as healthcare firms declined following investors' return after the Labour Day break, and as Sino-West tensions weighed.

** The CSI300 index fell 1.3% to 5,057.17 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,439.12 points. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext dropped 3.2%, while Shanghai's STAR50 index slipped 1%.

** The CSI300 healthcare index fell the most, down 4.8%, as vaccine makers retreated after U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines. ** China's domestic liquidity conditions are marginally tightening as compared with March and April, as interest rates could easily go up and would be difficult to bring down, while there is room for a further rise in U.S. treasury yields, Founder Securities analysts said in a report.

** Chances are low for a comprehensive pick-up in risk appetite now given lofty valuations in some parts of the market, while it's hard to see a directional change in Sino-U.S. relations, the brokerage added. ** U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing.

** Tensions between China and other western countries also soured sentiment. ** The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation.

** China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for their strained relations. ** The Hang Seng index added 0.2%, to 28,466.89 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2%, to 10,702.58.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures ...

Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley ...

New Zealand pauses quarantine-free travel to Australian state

New Zealand has halted quarantine-free travel to Australias state of New South Wales while it investigates the source of infection of two cases announced in Sydney, Chris Hipkins, the minister for COVID-19 response, said on Thursday.Hipkins...

Delhi: COVID-19 patients in home isolation can now apply online to get oxygen

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a portal on its official website to streamline the distribution of oxygen to COVID-19 patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, nursing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021