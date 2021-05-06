France's SocGen beats forecasts in Q1 on trading rebound

France's third-biggest listed bank Societe Generale on Thursday recorded a sharp rebound in its trading business in the first quarter of the year, sending earnings above expectations. The lender, which tumbled in 2020 to its first full-year loss for a decade as the COVID-19 pandemic rattled its businesses, posted a 814 million-euro ($977 million) net profit in the quarter against a 326 million euros loss a year ago.

Earnings per share amounted to 0.79 euros, above a mean forecast for 0.23 euros according to Refinitiv data. In equity trading, revenue jumped to 851 million euros against 9 million euros last year, while revenue was up by 2.63% in fixed income and currency trading, outperforming some European rivals such as BNP Paribas and Barclays but still lagging U.S. investment banks.

"Global markets enjoyed a record quarter, with the highest level of activity since Q1 2017", SocGen said in a statement. The bank is due to unveil a strategy update for its corporate and investment bank on May 10. ($1 = 0.8334 euros)

