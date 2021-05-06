Left Menu

Revolt Intellicorp hits pause button on fresh bookings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:54 IST
Revolt Intellicorp hits pause button on fresh bookings

RattanIndia-backed electric bike maker Revolt Intellicorp on Thursday said it has received strong response for Revolt EV bikes and has paused taking any fresh bookings owing to high demand.

Due to overbooking, Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers, the company said in a release.

The company said it will re-open the bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand.

Listed company RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd had last week announced an investment of Rs 150 crore for acquiring substantial stake in the Gurugram-based company.

''We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our customers across the six cities. We are currently overbooked and are committed to catering to the confirmed orders first. While we are extremely thrilled with the response, we are working hard to ramp up our production capacity,'' said Rahul Sharma, Managing Director, Revolt, and Co-founder - Micromax, said.

Revolt is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence, the company said.

Revolt comes in two variants -- RV 300 and RV 400 -- having a range of 150 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 100 kms/hour and full battery charge time of four hours. It has production lines in the Manesar auto hub in Haryana.

The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 kms which is the highest for any EV two wheeler in the country, according to the release.

''We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response for Revolt bikes. It just reinforces our belief that there is a great demand for superior EV bikes in the country and Revolt is well placed to fulfil this rapid shift towards the EV mobility,'' said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, RattanIndia & Revolt Intellicorp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cognizant Q1 net up 37.6 pc to USD 505 mn; expects to log 7-9 pc revenue growth in FY2021

IT company Cognizant has reported a 37.6 per cent rise in its March quarter net income at USD 505 million, and said it expects its revenue to grow 7-9 per cent during the year.The company, which follows January-December financial year, said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares resilient, drugmakers hit by Biden's move on vaccines

World shares and commodity prices held firm on Thursday as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, but drugmakers shares came under pressure after Washington backed waiving patents for COVID-19 vaccines.MSC...

Cambodia ends blanket COVID-19 lockdown despite more infections

Cambodia ended on Thursday a blanket coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh after three weeks, as busy traffic returned to some streets of the capital, though authorities retained tighter curbs in some districts where infections have surged. Th...

Tokyo governor says extended state of emergency needed to contain COVID-19 surge

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday an extended state of emergency was needed to contain COVID-19 infections that are straining the capitals medical system.Tokyo will discuss the appropriate extension with neighbouring prefectures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021