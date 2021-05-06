German industrial orders surge on strong domestic demand

German industrial orders surge on strong domestic demandReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:37 IST
German industrial orders rose for the third consecutive month in March helped by domestic demand, data showed on Thursday in a further sign that manufacturers in Europe's largest economy are likely to cushion a lockdown-related drop in household spending.
The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for industrial goods jumped on the month by 3% in seasonally adjusted terms.
This easily beat a Reuters forecast of 1.7% and came after an upwardly revised increase of 1.4% in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)