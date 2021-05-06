Tata Steel shares jump nearly 6 pc after March quarter earnings

Tata Steel shares jump nearly 6 pc after March quarter earningsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:51 IST
Shares of Tata Steel on Thursday gained nearly 6 per cent after the firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.
The stock jumped 5.59 per cent to its 52-week high -- of Rs 1,128.80 on BSE.
At the NSE, it rallied 5.49 per cent to Rs 1,129 -- its one-year high.
Tata Steel on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, mainly on account of higher income.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 1,615.35 crore in the year ago quarter, Tata Steel said in a BSE filing.
During January-March 2021, the company's total income jumped to Rs 50,249.59 crore, from Rs 37,322.68 crore earlier.
Total expenses rose to Rs 40,052 crore, from Rs 35,432.42 crore in the January-March period of 2019-20.
On a standalone basis, Tata Steel reported a Rs 6,593.54 crore net profit during the January-March quarter.
The company had clocked a standalone net loss of Rs 436.83 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total income grew to Rs 21,392.34 crore from Rs 14,182.79 crore a year ago.
Tata Steel said its board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 25 per fully paid-up ordinary share of Rs 10 for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
