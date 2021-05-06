Left Menu

China suspends economic dialogue with Australia as relations curdle

China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for strained relations between the two countries. "Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a short statement on the decision.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:53 IST
China suspends economic dialogue with Australia as relations curdle

China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for strained relations between the two countries.

"Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a short statement on the decision. The commission did not say in the statement what specific measures prompted the action.

The Australian dollar fell sharply on the news, and was as low as 0.7701 to the U.S. dollar from Wednesday's $0.7747. Bilateral ties were strained in 2018 when Australia became the first country to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network. Relations worsened last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, prompting trade reprisals from China.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said the decision by the commission was "disappointing" because the economic dialogue was "an important forum for Australia and China to work through issues relevant to our economic partnership". "We remain open to holding the dialogue and engaging at the ministerial level," he said in a statement.

The last meeting was in Beijing in 2017, when Australia's trade minister signed an agreement on cooperation on Belt and Road projects in third-party countries. Australia has, however, declined to sign agreements on direct participation in China's flagship foreign policy initiative.

In April, Canberra cancelled two Belt and Road cooperation deals struck by the state of Victoria, prompting the Chinese embassy to warn that ties were bound to worsen. Australia's federal parliament granted veto power over foreign deals by states in December amid the deepening diplomatic dispute with China, which has imposed a series of trade sanctions on Australian exports ranging from wine to coal.

Successive Australian trade ministers have been unable to secure a phone call with Chinese counterparts since diplomatic tensions worsened in 2020. In the 12 months to March, Australia exported A$149 billion ($115 billion) worth of goods to China, excluding services, of which iron ore was by far the largest product.

Experts expect the bilateral strains would not have a major impact on the iron ore trade. "We believe the iron ore trading relationship between Australia and China will remain ring-fenced in relation to current political tensions between the two nations," said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based Navigate Commodities Ptd Ltd.

"This is a co-dependent relationship whereby either party cannot survive without the other." Matt Bekier, CEO of No.2 Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd, which relied on Chinese tourists as a key revenue source until Australia closed its borders due to the pandemic, told the Macquarie Australia Conference he was unconcerned about China's suspension of the Strategic Economic Dialogue.

"I'm probably a bit more optimistic that people will do what they'll do. That's not to say that (there won't be) a number of months of challenges in the government relations," he told the conference in Sydney. ($1 = 1.2952 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supplied 730 MT oxygen to Delhi on May 5, Centre tells SC

The Centre Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients.The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated ...

Victor Ma joins Colin Firth in 'New York Will Eat You Alive'

Chinese-American actor and rapper Victor Ma will star in the upcoming action comedy, tentatively titled, New York Will Eat You Alive.Based on Jia Haibos digital comic Zombie Brother, the film already has Oscar winner Colin Firth as part of ...

500 beneficiaries aged 18-44 to get vaccinated on Thursday at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo center

Mumbais BKC Jumbo COVID-19 vaccination center informed that 500 people in the age group of 18-44 will be given the first dose of vaccine on Thursday. According to the Dean of the vaccination center Dr. Rajesh Dhere, 500 people have been giv...

JGU Launches 10th School of Psychology & Counselling with New Undergraduate Degree in Psychology

Sonipat 6 May, 2021 O.P. Jindal Global University is pleased to announce the opening of its tenth school The Jindal School of Psychology Counselling. The school offers a three-year programme, culminating in a B.A. Honours degree in Psychol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021