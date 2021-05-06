Left Menu

Lam Research Commits $1 Million to Battle Against COVID-19 in India

The funds will support both local efforts in Bangalore and the Direct Relief organizations efforts to provide oxygen concentrators and other critical medical supplies to health care providers in communities across India.Additionally, the company has established a two-for-one matching gift campaign for monetary donations made by its global employees to eligible COVID-19 relief programs supporting India.It is heartrending to see the suffering of so many communities in the country, said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India.

Lam Research Commits $1 Million to Battle Against COVID-19 in India

Funds will go to local charities and the Direct Relief organization to provide critical medical supplies and support BANGALORE, India, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research today announced it will donate $1 million (~7.5 cr INR) for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts in India. The funds will support both local efforts in Bangalore and the Direct Relief organization's efforts to provide oxygen concentrators and other critical medical supplies to health care providers in communities across India.

Additionally, the company has established a two-for-one matching gift campaign for monetary donations made by its global employees to eligible COVID-19 relief programs supporting India.

''It is heartrending to see the suffering of so many communities in the country,'' said Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India. ''Here at Lam, we are committed to standing strong with the nation during these very difficult times. Given the massive scale and rapid pace of this health crisis, together with the global leadership team at Lam, we decided to accelerate and strengthen our funding to support those most affected.'' Throughout 2020, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team at Lam Research India, has invested in education and COVID-19 relief, including designing and funding Suraksha kiosks used for sample collection that put a protective physical barrier between healthcare professionals and patients as well as donated personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to government-run hospitals.

Over the last few weeks, the CSR team has engaged with local NGOs, authorities, and healthcare professionals to prepare an even more broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

''We are humbled to be able to support those on the front lines, as well as families who are most vulnerable in our community,'' Raghavan added.

In 2020, Lam Research gave each employee around the world below the director level a support payment to empower employees to use this relief funding where they believe it will have the greatest impact. This initiative reached over 90% of Lam's approximately 10,700 employees.

With more than 1,000 employees in Bengaluru, the Lam Research India site plays a crucial role in working on the leading edge of the semiconductor innovation cycle.

About Lam Research Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B) PWR PWR

