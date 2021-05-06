Left Menu

COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect

This was an arrangement by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority. The Sri Lankan tourism authorities were to continue receiving Indian tourists under a travel bubble for which special facilities were set up.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 12:33 IST
Sri Lanka on Thursday announced that all arrivals from India will be banned with immediate effect due to the record rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighboring country.

Several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Singapore have already banned travelers from India as well as other South Asian countries.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said that travelers from India will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in India.

The Director General Civil aviation in a letter to the CEO of the national carrier Srilankan Airlines has said, ''in accordance with instructions received from health authorities of Sri Lanka due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, it is hereby directed that passengers traveling from India will not be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.'' Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,000 new cases have been reported during each of the last 5 days up from an average 200 per day up until mid-April.

Described as the New Year cluster coming from the traditional New Year festivities mid-April, the current wave is from the fast-spreading UK variant, the health authorities said.

Sri Lanka had functioned as a transit hub for Indians visiting other destinations like West Asia and Singapore prior to which they needed to be quarantined for 14 days. This was an arrangement by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.

The Sri Lankan tourism authorities were to continue receiving Indian tourists under a travel bubble for which special facilities were set up. This was despite the current difficult situation in India.

However, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued instructions to allow Sri Lankan migrant workers to return to the country.

Last week the Sri Lankan Navy announced as a COVID containment measure that they had increased surveillance of north and northeastern seas to check the possibility of infected Indian fishermen crossing the international waters and making contacts with the locals.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

