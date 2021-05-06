Left Menu

French flotilla stages protest off Jersey in fishing row

French online news outlet actu.fr, citing its correspondent who was on board one of the boats in the flotilla, said they were staging a peaceful protest action in the waters off Jersey. The island of Jersey sits 14 miles (23 km) off the northern French coast and 85 miles (140 km) south of Britain's shores.

French flotilla stages protest off Jersey in fishing row
French trawler crews angry at post-Brexit restrictions on their access to British fishing grounds sailed on Thursday in a flotilla to the British Channel island of Jersey to register their protest, French media reported. A simmering row over the fishing rights has escalated this week, with a French minister suggesting French electricity supplies to Jersey could be cut, and Britain despatching two navy patrol boats to the island.

A website that tracks marine traffic showed around 25 French-registered vessels off the Jersey port of St Helier on Thursday morning.

The island of Jersey sits 14 miles (23 km) off the northern French coast and 85 miles (140 km) south of Britain's shores.

