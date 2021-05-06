Left Menu

Delhi Airport completes 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot: DIAL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:01 IST
Delhi Airport completes 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot: DIAL

Delhi Airport has logged 1,000 TaxiBot movements since their deployment about two years ago, which has helped airlines save 2.14 lakh litres of jet fuel besides reducing around 532 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions, the private airport operator said on Thursday.

A Taxibot is a semi-robotic towbarless aircraft tractor which can tow an aircraft from a terminal gate to the take-off point and return it to the gate after landing. It aids in reducing fuel cost, improves apron usage and reduces harmful gases.

Delhi Airport is the only airport in the world to adopt this green taxiing solution in May 2019, as a part of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) strategic initiatives to reduce carbon emissions by planes, and also to become a ''net-zero carbon emission airport'' by 2030, DIAL said in a release.

At present, two TaxiBots are operational, with three airlines, with overall 15 such equipment expected to be operational over a period of four years, it said.

''Delhi Airport has completed 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot, and thus helped the airport in significantly reducing carbon emission and saving fuel.

''The use of TaxiBot's have helped in reducing around 532 tonnes of Carbon as well as in saving around 214,000 litres of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which was supposed to be burned by the aircraft during taxiing,” DIAL said.

''This is a major milestone not only for DIAL but also for the aviation sector globally, in terms of promoting and adopting alternative and green taxiing solutions,'' said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer at DIAL.

The use of TaxiBot has also helped in significantly reducing the risk of foreign object debris (FOD) damage to the aircraft during its ground movement and taxiing noise at the airport, DIAL said, adding, it is resourceful to ATC as the equipment offers faster apron clearance and assist airlines in reducing turnaround time for its ground operations. PTI IAS DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 held for black marketing, 419 oxygen concentrators recovered in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested four people from a restaurant and bar in Lodhi Colony in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators. Police have recovered 419 oxygen concentrators, which were being sold for over Rs 70,000 eac...

France widens COVID vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness

France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the countrys health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine prog...

Seo Yea-ji exits K-drama Island under pressure, agency confirms her withdrawal

After getting involved in multiple controversies, Its Okay Not To Be Okays lead star, Seo Yea-ji has stepped out from her contract in the K-drama Island. Reports claim that she has canceled her press conference on the upcoming movie Recalle...

Maldives imposes night curfew after steep jump in COVID-19 infections

Maldives will begin a night-time curfew from Thursday to control a doubling of daily coronavirus infections that was fuelled by crowds at a local election and family gatherings during the ongoing Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.The Health P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021