Wella Professionals Launches 'WeCreate', Global Digital Event for the Professional Beauty Industry

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The newly founded Wella Company debuted ‘WeCreate’ – its first global digital event celebrating the artistry and craft through world-class education. Top Wella Company headliners united from across the globe, including hot markets, such as Tokyo, New York, and London, to share unique techniques, inspirational looks and valuable business insights with a record-breaking 70K professionals signing up to join the event.

This unique global gathering for hair and nail professionals, featuring an incredible line-up of 26 top international talents, was shared simultaneously across two online channels; We Inspire and We Transform and encompassed four hours of exclusive sessions, packed with inspiration, education, and business content.

‘WeCreate’ showcases Wella’s commitment to the professional beauty community at the time when it needs it most. The industry has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced hundreds of thousands of salons and nail bars to close their doors. For this reason, Wella Company took the stance of making the event available for free to every hairdresser and nail artist, regardless of their brand affiliation. The effort represents an estimated Rs. 111.1 crores in waived participation fees, an effort meant to underscore the Company’s commitment to help the sector bounce back from the crisis. With over 70K registrations from 139 countries across the Globe, the excitement for the event was palpable, and Wella Company’s CMO Laura Simpson recently expressed her own enthusiasm: ''‘WeCreate’ demonstrates our commitment to supporting the professional community at a time when they need it most. For this reason, the event has been free and open to everyone, whether they are Wella customers or not. Now, more than ever, hairdressers need inspiration to be able to come back to salons with even more vigour and passion than before. It is of course symbolic that the event itself took place on April 25th - Hairstylist Appreciation Day. And, as always, we are there to support, educate and inspire as one global #WellaFamily!'' The new Wella Company is a global, diverse industry leader, present in over 100 countries, with a 140-year heritage of leading innovation and inspiration. The Wella Family unites one of the largest communities of hairdressers around the world, single-mindedly focused on the success of its partners and the industry, especially in these trying times.

‘WeCreate’ was a perfect platform for Wella to celebrate sustainable creativity. As part of the ongoing journey towards becoming a more sustainable brand, Wella Professionals announced that it will shift the production of color tubes to 100% recycled aluminium, removing over 700 tons of virgin aluminium every year. In addition, Wella is also moving to 96-100% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR2) plastic caps, saving over 180 tons of virgin plastic per year, and 85% recycled cardboard packaging, supporting responsible management of the world’s forests. It is a joy to know that every beautiful Wella color service will now be more sustainable for the planet.

Getting Involved & What to Expect ‘WeCreate’ was exclusively hosted by the industry legend Patrick Cameron at wellawecreate.com, across two inspirational channels, incorporating 4 hours of educational and inspirational content masterfully tailored for the hairdressing industry, available to re-watch until May, 25th 2021.

In addition to world-renowned top artists, ‘WeCreate’ also offered a pedestal for new faces, introducing exciting up-and-coming talent from around the Wella world. Available for re-watch are their interpretations of ‘playful blonde’ looks; find out what inspires them, their ambitions, and how these play into their creative expression.

Re-watch Link www.wellawecreate.com/?utm_source=social&utm_medium=allchannels&utm_campaign=tradebroad ‘WeCreate’ marked the announcement of winners in the Wella International Trend Vision Award 2021. Hosted in 28 countries worldwide, with nearly 5,000 entries across 7 nominations, including color, styling, editorial focus, and nail art, the event brought together the talent and craft of 72 winning hair and nail professionals across key industry categories.

Channel 1: We Inspire World-Class Color Collection: One brief, 6 headliners, 6 technicolor visions brought to life over 4 episodes.

Wella’s crème-de-la-crème Sonya Dove, Robert Eaton, Renya Xydis, Hidetoshi Saiga, Abby smith, and Michal Bielecki presented their creative interpretations, enabled by the industry flagship brand Koleston Perfect - an extremely diverse and multi-functional permanent color product, enabling the huge potential for finished looks and bringing the color vision and techniques of these incredible artists to life in true technicolor.

The Blonde Ambition Collection featured 7 headliners, 4 episodes, and 7 blonde ambitions.

Industry trailblazers Nicole Revish, Briana Cisneros, Darren Ambrose, Kim Sang Hee, Jayson Gray, JordannaCobella, and Dmitry Vinokurov took a deep dive into the unstoppable blonde trend. The group truly embraced the diversity of the Wella Professionals’ color palette, while heroingBlondorplex, which ensures the most premium blonde results thanks to its unique formulation and technology. Where did their blonde ambition take them? Register to tune in to this session until the 25th of May to see the breath-taking results! In the Artist Showcase sessions, three top Wella Company Ambassadors presented spotlight sessions on the latest launches and techniques of our most beloved brands.

• Shay Dempsey, Global Ambassador for Sebastian, introduced the incredible potential of Sebastian’s newest release ‘No Breaker’, sharing top tips for his signature blading technique.

• Creative superstar Zoe Irwin, ghd Global Ambassador, revealed the new ghd Max styler and the very latest in heat protection innovation.

• Alexey Osipchuk, Creative Director, shared an exclusive sneak-peak into his interpretation.

Channel 2: We Transform Business Session Collective offered sessions covering vital areas for entrepreneurs, with plug and play, concrete actions to help navigation on how to act now, and how to anticipate what lies ahead.

• The Virtual Consultation with Robert Eaton • The Sustainable Salon with Christophe Nicolas Biot • Gain More Clients Through Social Media with Matthias Herzberg • Keeping Your Clients Close Post-Pandemic with Briana Cisneros • Insights on our changing services post-pandemic with Renya Xydis In the Transformations episodes, rich insights into the creative minds were shared by the six headlining Top Artists and Ambassadors, showcasing seven unforgettable transformations on their models.

Last, but by no means least, was the most ‘snackable’ element of this exhilarating event, the ‘Hair Hacks’ session, featuring exciting fast-paced techniques from some of the best known Wella Top Artists and Global Ambassadors. These top tips from Clayde Baumann, JordannaCobella, Abby Smith, and Patricia Nikole were an absolute hit, and super easy to take away and try out! About Wella Company Wella Company is one of the world’s leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

