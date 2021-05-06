Left Menu

LIC to have five working days starting from May 10

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 13:47 IST
LIC to have five working days starting from May 10
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned LIC will have five working days starting from May 10 since Saturdays have been declared as a holiday for the insurer.

Purusant to a notification on April 15, 2021, wherein the central government has declared every Saturday as a public holiday for Life Insurance Corporation of India, all policyholders and other stakeholders are informed that w.e.f May 10, all offices of LIC will work from Monday to Friday, it said in a public notice.

''Starting May 10, 2021, office hours from Monday to Friday would be 10 AM to 5:30 PM,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: South Africa contingent travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai, Doha: RCB

Following BCCIs announcement on the suspension of Indian Premier League IPL 2021, the management of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday said that it has ensured that every member of the travelling contingent reaches home safely. We work...

4 held for black marketing, 419 oxygen concentrators recovered in Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested four people from a restaurant and bar in Lodhi Colony in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators. Police have recovered 419 oxygen concentrators, which were being sold for over Rs 70,000 eac...

France widens COVID vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness

France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the countrys health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine prog...

Seo Yea-ji exits K-drama Island under pressure, agency confirms her withdrawal

After getting involved in multiple controversies, Its Okay Not To Be Okays lead star, Seo Yea-ji has stepped out from her contract in the K-drama Island. Reports claim that she has canceled her press conference on the upcoming movie Recalle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021