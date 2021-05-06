Left Menu

Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, election day

The BoE is expected to raise 2021 GDP forecast sharply from its previous estimate of 5% growth at 1100 GMT, and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support as the country's economic recovery accelerates. "The question, of course, is when would the tapering occur - if it occurs this year and next year, it might be conditional on; for example inflation target or some other target going forward, so no hurry," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:02 IST
Strong earnings pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of BoE meet, election day

London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight consumer staple stocks and positive earnings updates from Next and Melrose Industries, while investors eyed Bank of England's policy decision and local and regional elections.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2%, with fashion retailer Next gaining 2.6% as it raised its profit outlook for the 2021-22 year for the second time in two months. Engineer Melrose climbed 1.8% after it said it was performing "modestly" ahead of expectations, with operating margins in the first quarter improving faster than expected.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.5%. The BoE is expected to raise 2021 GDP forecast sharply from its previous estimate of 5% growth at 1100 GMT, and it might start to slow its pandemic emergency support as the country's economic recovery accelerates.

"The question, of course, is when would the tapering occur - if it occurs this year and next year, it might be conditional on; for example inflation target or some other target going forward, so no hurry," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "This is a strong cyclical recovery, but they have no reason to push on the acceleration button in the short term, they might want to signal that they will eventually do so."

After rising more than 9% year-to-date on optimism about a stronger economic reopening from pandemic-driven recession last year, the FTSE 100 has traded in a tight range since April on concerns central banks might pull their monetary support sooner than expected as inflation rises. Voters in England, Scotland and Wales head to the polls on Thursday in a series of different elections, with a focus on Scotland where an outright majority for the pro-independence Scottish National Party could trigger a showdown with Boris Johnson's government.

Among other stocks, insulation products maker Morgan Advanced Materials jumped on confident annual sales outlook. Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Developments added 1.3% after it forecast wholly-owned annual home completions ahead of its previous estimates, as the sector benefits from government measures and low interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...

IPL 2021: South Africa contingent travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai, Doha: RCB

Following BCCIs announcement on the suspension of Indian Premier League IPL 2021, the management of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday said that it has ensured that every member of the travelling contingent reaches home safely. We work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021