Left Menu

Norway cenbank rate hike beckons if recovery continues

"In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. The central bank reiterated that it wants to see clear signs of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic before any rate hike takes place.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:09 IST
Norway cenbank rate hike beckons if recovery continues

Norway's central bank remains on track to hike interest rates later this year if the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic proceeds as expected, it said on Thursday. The bank kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0% at its latest meeting, as expected.

Norges Bank has said it plans to raise rates in the third or fourth quarter of 2021, likely making it the first among G10 central banks to increase the cost of borrowing after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in the latter half of 2021," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

The central bank reiterated that it wants to see clear signs of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic before any rate hike takes place. "The first phase of the government's plan for the reopening of society has been implemented, and much of the adult population in Norway is expected to be vaccinated by the end of summer," Norges Bank said.

"This suggests that economic activity will pick up through the year," it added. Norway currently expects all adults to be offered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by late July, the government has said.

"There is uncertainty surrounding the use of some vaccines, but for now it does not appear that there will be substantial delays in the vaccination programme," Norges Bank said. The announcement was exactly as expected, Danske Bank Chief Economist Frank Jullum said.

"The assumption is that the economy will open again in the second half of the year and that there will be a rate increase in the second half," Jullum said. "That also means it is still 50-50 whether (the rate hike) will come in September or December," he added.

Norway's currency, the crown, weakened slightly to 10.0236 against the euro at 0812 GMT from 10.0101 just ahead of the 0800 GMT announcement. Thursday's meeting was an intermediate one, which means that there was no separate update of the policy committee's economic forecasts. Norges Bank's next outlook revision, with detailed predictions for future rates, is due on June 17. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Toby Chopra)

Also Read: Norway's wealth fund earned $46 billion in Q1 as stocks rose

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

Sports News Roundup: Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva; White Sox sign OF Brian Goodwin ad more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia begins its Eid al-Fitr travel ban as some try to skirt rules

Indonesia began imposing a previously announced ban on domestic travel on Thursday as it sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, when millions normally travel to mark the end of the Islamic fasti...

QUOTES-U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical ...

MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharans car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party worke...

IPL 2021: South Africa contingent travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai, Doha: RCB

Following BCCIs announcement on the suspension of Indian Premier League IPL 2021, the management of Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday said that it has ensured that every member of the travelling contingent reaches home safely. We work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021