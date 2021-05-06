Left Menu

Africa boasts of fastest recovery in air cargo but with dwindling passengers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The demand for air cargo reached an all-time high globally in March with African airlines recording the fastest recovery, where freight volumes increased by 24.6 percent in comparison to the period before the coronavirus pandemic in 2019, according to a report by Business Insider South Africa.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) confirmed in recently released data that the international cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs) of Africa expanded by 22.4 percent in January, 44.2 percent in February, and 24.6 percent in March.

This increase, especially in February, has been witnessed due to the rising demands along the Africa-Asia trade routes. This has grown to be more than double in February when compared to the same month in 2019.

The freight industry boasts of an impressive recovery in the first quarter of 2021 after the depressing drop of the global air cargo volumes in 2020, when it fell by 10.6 percent, which happens to be the steepest decline in 30 years.

Airfreight volumes breached the set pre-pandemic levels in January when the revenue tonnes of cargo carried by the distance flown multiplied. Since then the African airlines have pledged to post the gains it experiences each consistent year.

The North American airlines and that of the Middle East have also recovered well. On the other hand, European and Asia-Pacific air cargo experienced stunted growths, with CTKs just above the levels that they were in before the onslaught of the pandemic. The carriers of Latin American are still to bounce back and are the only airlines that have reported consecutive shrinkage of CTK in 2021.

Willi Walsh, CEO of IATA, said that though the recent data instills optimism with the recovery of the cargo industry, freight alone cannot save the flailing airlines.

The outlook for the global airline industry launched by IATA in April 2021 said, "cargo strength will be insufficient to offset passenger market weakness."

"Overall, airline operating revenues will rise this year by 23 percent. But that's only 55 percent of 2019 adding to the challenges for the industry which needs to stop cash burn."

The Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK), which indicates the kilometers traveled by the passengers who have paid, is declining month-by-month even though Africa has shown a marked recovery in the demand for air cargo.

The traffic is still less than the pre-pandemic levels by around 73.7 percent. "This marked a deterioration compared to a 72.3 percent decline recorded in February compared to February 2019," IATA pointed out.

The RPK levels of Africa remain higher in comparison to the global growth rates, standing at 87.8 percent in March as opposed to that of 2019. However, if the rollout of the local COVID-19 vaccine is not fast enough then the continent's rate of recovery might be outrun by the international recovery.

"Africa has relaxed international travel restrictions by more than other regions, but vaccination is very slow, which is likely to restrict the rebound of international markets," marked IATA.

