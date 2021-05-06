Norway inches closer to normality, c.bank chief says

The Norwegian economy is expected to normalise in the coming months as COVID-19 vaccinations pick up speed, the central bank governor told a hearing in parliament on Thursday. "The pandemic is not over, but vaccination is well underway, and we will likely be able to start living more normally in a few months. The economy and economic policy will then also gradually normalise," Oeystein Olsen said.

"There is still uncertainty about the road ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he added. The central bank on Thursday kept its key policy interest rate on hold at a record-low 0.0%, as expected, and said it remained on track for a hike later this year.

