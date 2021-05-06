Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices rose Rs 716 to Rs 70,335 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the July delivery gained Rs 716, or 1.03 per cent, to Rs 70,335 per kg in 9,229 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.24 per cent higher at USD 26.85 per ounce in New York.

