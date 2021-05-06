Singapore Straits Times publisher to hive off media business

Left Menu

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH), which publishes the city-state's main newspaper, said on Thursday it would transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as the unit struggles with falling advertising revenue and losses. The move comes after the company, which also invests in properties such as malls and student accommodation, had said in March it was conducting a strategic review of its business.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:44 IST
The move comes after the company, which also invests in properties such as malls and student accommodation, had said in March it was conducting a strategic review of its business. SPH said the separation would allow the eventual not-for-profit media arm, which would include its publications such as the Straits Times and Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, to secure funding from a range of public and private sources.

Such funding could include additional financial support from the government, Chairman Lee Boon Yang said in comments reported by The Straits Times. The company said its media business plays a critical function in Singapore providing quality news and information to the public, and so, winding up the unit or selling it off were not feasible options.

"However, remaining part of a publicly listed company where it is subject to expectations from shareholders of profitability and regular dividends is no longer a sustainable business model," it added. The government has indicated its support for the restructuring, the company said in its statement.

After the move was announced, company officials faced questions over how it would maintain editorial independence. Mainstream local media, including SPH publications, has long been seen by critics as pro-government. The new entity "will not stray from the mission to maintain the credibility, trustworthiness and respect of the media by the Singapore public," said Lee.

SPH will provide initial funding including cash of S$80 million ($59.85 million) and S$30 million worth of shares. SPH's operating revenue has halved in the past five years, largely due to a decline in print advertising and print subscription revenue. The media business is expected to continue posting losses.

Trading in SPH shares, which have a market value of $2.1 billion, were halted on Thursday. They closed on Wednesday at S$1.79 and the stock is up nearly 60% this year. Singapore's other major media company Mediacorp is owned by state investor Temasek Holdings. ($1 = 1.3367 Singapore dollars)

