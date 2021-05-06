EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists

EU countries agree to open up to Israeli touristsReuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 14:46 IST
The European Union on Thursday added Israel to the list of countries who's citizens will be allowed to visit for leisure, as Europe seeks to revive travel and salvage summer tourism from tough COVID-19 restrictions.
Reopening to Israeli tourists comes as the EU is moving to ease its current blanket ban on non-essential travel from foreign countries, with only a handful of exceptions, including New Zealand and Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
