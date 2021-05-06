TSSC launches oxygen concentrator free training module to boost awareness as COVID cases surge

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:04 IST
The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) has launched a detailed 'oxygen concentrator training module' on its website to boost understanding and awareness around installation and operation of the O2 concentrators. The move comes in the backdrop of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has stretched healthcare infrastructure in the country.

''...it has become imperative for new healthcare workers, technicians, volunteer and even the layperson to be aware about the maintenance and basic operations of alternatives like Oxygen Concentrators,'' the TSSC said in a statement.

The training module will be available at free of cost for visitors on the website.

The module is a step-by-step manual about a concentrator and what are its uses and functioning. It explains about the range of O2 concentrator models available in the Indian market and how they work. The module is designed to be a guide for the installation, operation and maintenance of such devices.

Arvind Bali, CEO of Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC), said, ''With the rapid adoption of these devices, a need for proper training has become necessary for all front line workers to install, maintain and operate these devices properly.'' Bali added: ''Government has also allowed for gifting of these devices without import duty liability and I foresee there will be a huge influx of these devices in the near future.'' Besides this, the TSSC is launching 'capsule courses' targeting domains like drone technology and telemedicine. These courses are designed keeping in mind the rising need for social distancing and subsequent migration to digital and remote services. ''The courses will be launched as an effort by the TSSC to spread awareness about such services and devices to help ease the burden on the authorities and organisations who are on the front lines fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic,'' it said.

