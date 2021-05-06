Sandeep Agarwal manifests as an eminent line producer and casting director

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Line producer and casting director, Sandeep Agarwal through his creative strategies has worked for the biggest films of Indian cinema like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg, Tanu Weds Manu, Bol Bachchan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and many more. The life of a creative professional is no less than a rollercoaster journey. Right from planning, ideating to executing the creative strategies, there goes a lot of work behind their efforts. While working for any film or show, line producers are often away from the limelight. However, they are the ones being the pioneers of any project. One such name is Sandeep Agarwal, a reputed name who has worked on several big projects in Bollywood. Owner of Balaji Film Line Production, he plans to organize the second season of Bollywood Fashion Walk post COVID.

Having started working at the age of 18, Sandeep has today carved his name among the most sought line producers of India. He is a self-made man in the industry. As a creative personnel, Sandeep thinks that one must always up the game by learning new things. With production, he tried his hand in casting, thus becoming a casting director later. Hailing from Rajasthan, Sandeep has got interesting projects in the pipeline including a South film and a music album. When asked about his work, Sandeep Agarwal quickly revealed that the jobs and responsibilities of a line producer are many. "Right from working on the budget of a project to finalizing a location after doing the recee, we work on a lot of projects. Other aspects of the work include confirming with the vendors, getting permission for the shoot and handling the outdoor work that happens while filming for any project", quoted Mr. Agarwal. As far as his role as a casting director goes, Sandeep says that identifying the talent is an art in itself. "One must have good observation skills to know and understand which person would fit in for a particular role", he added.

As far as his work as a businessman is concerned, Sandeep Agarwal has a successful venture in the marbles and granite business. The earnings from his business are done in the investments for films, shows, and fashion events. Be it a smart line producer, a talented casting director, a skilled event organizer, or a sharp business mind, Sandeep Agarwal is truly a man with varied talents. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

