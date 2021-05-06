Left Menu

Producer Guruji Kailashraigar explains his take on the Indian cinema

A reputed name in the business world, Producer Guruji Kailashraigar states the change in dynamics of the entertainment industry and Indian Cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:18 IST
Guruji Kailashraigar. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): A reputed name in the business world, Producer Guruji Kailashraigar states the change in dynamics of the entertainment industry and Indian Cinema. With the advent of new hard-hitting and realistic stories, the idea of two-hero films came back into action.

Cinema always has made a place for itself among the audience. It is by far one of the most integral parts of everyone's life. In the last decade, Indian cinema has made exponential progress leaving every cinephile in awe. For Bollywood, the progression in movies happened from the 2000s to 2010 to 2019. Guruji believes that the change in timing of the movie's from the over prolonged three hours to merely two hours happened due to the desire of watching a crisp story. From the early 2000s to now, this change has been quite evident.

Moreover, the filmmakers in the 2010s learned to make big-budget movies that raked in the great moolah but failed to deliver a hard-hitting story. "In the quest of making larger than life cinema, the point of making meaningful cinema was losing its charm. However, the decade saw a balance of both commercial cinema as well as realistic cinema," said Guruji Kailashraigar.

"Some of the biggest commercial hits like Dabangg, Chennai Express, Dhoom 3, Sultan made money-spun at the box office, but there were a few films that touched the hearts of the people with their realism. Films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bala, Thappad, Airlift, Dangal and many others rightly show the essence of realistic films in today's time," he said. During these times, when the weightage of any film was only on one hero, the idea of two-hero films came back into action.

The producer feels that it was much-needed to bring the two-hero film back to life. It happened to successfully woo the audience with its entertainment and great storytelling. In an era now, when the pandemic has gripped the world, cinema has taken a backseat and has given its steering to the digital domain. The digital space and the OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video are serving the audience with endless entertainment. The producer believes that the arrival of the digital medium might be a turning point for all cinema lovers.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

