Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker, Sahil Kothari breaks barriers and achieve big

Founder of 'Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy' institute, Sahil Kothari has coached and trained more than 50,000 students in the field of occult sciences, mind and psychology, healing and spirituality, and health and wellness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:21 IST
Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker, Sahil Kothari breaks barriers and achieve big
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founder of 'Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy' institute, Sahil Kothari has coached and trained more than 50,000 students in the field of occult sciences, mind and psychology, healing and spirituality, and health and wellness. Keeping the quality of education as a prime priority, he roped in eminent trainers like Sumit Rawal, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Dr Sajan Galani, Sneh Desai, and many more to train the students.

An Entrepreneur and a motivational speaker, Sahil was born in Kolkata in 1990. Being raised in a middle-class household, he was always motivated to do something big in life and in the same manner was praised by his counterparts for motivating them as well. Having graduated with a degree of B.Com Honours from The Bhawanipur College, Sahil started pursuing his studies in Chartered Accountancy. Financial struggles at his home compelled him to take up a job in Dubai, but he soon started losing interest there and realized that his passion lies in doing something of his own. Leaving a well-stable job and dropping the Chartered Accountancy course was a perilous call, yet he took this bold decision so that he can take his passion to new heights.

Despite being criticized by society for that daring determination, Sahil Kothari didn't lose hope. He saw himself getting inclined on theories such as the Law of Attraction which led him to form "Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy" in 2018 with an intent to train the masses. "I started my journey with no student base, but I always had an intention to motivate people in achieving their life-long goals. This unbridled temptation to selflessly serve humanity had miraculously opened new pathways for me," said Sahil Kothari.

Adding to what his colleague envisioned, trainer Sidhharrth S Kumaar says, "With Sahil Kothari Training and Consultancy, the aim and passion for me personally is to provide quality training and skill upliftment in occult sciences at affordable prices and transform the life journey of masses that benefit the human kind". Sahil Kothari also attributes this success to his best friend Nihal Kumar Dokania, who is the core member of the management team.

Breaking barriers to take risks and not being bogged down by societal norms, Sahil Kothari for certain believes in himself despite the odds and circumstances. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

