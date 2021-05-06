Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 11 to Rs 4,041 per 10 quintal in the futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for the May contracts increased by Rs 11, or 0.27 per cent, to Rs 4,041 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 27,835 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in guar seed prices here.

