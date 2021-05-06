Left Menu

Bengaluru slips 4 spots to rank 40th globally in price rise of luxury homes: Report

Bengaluru has slipped four positions to rank 40th globally in annual price appreciation of luxury residential properties, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank. Mumbais prime residential market registered a decline of 1.5 per cent YoY in the January-March quarter with an average price of Rs 63,758 per sq ft.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 15:28 IST
Bengaluru slips 4 spots to rank 40th globally in price rise of luxury homes: Report

Bengaluru has slipped four positions to rank 40th globally in annual price appreciation of luxury residential properties, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank. In its 'Prime Global Cities Index Q1 2021' report, Knight Frank mentioned that New Delhi and Mumbai, too, slipped one spot each to rank at 32nd and 36th, respectively. In the last report, Delhi was at 31st position, while Mumbai ranked 35th and Bengaluru 36th. Bengaluru witnessed a fall of 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in prime residential prices during January-March 2021, leading to a fall in its ranking on the global list. In New Delhi, the prices fell marginally by 0.2 per cent YoY to an average price of Rs 33,572 per sq ft in Q1 2021. Mumbai's prime residential market registered a decline of 1.5 per cent YoY in the January-March quarter with an average price of Rs 63,758 per sq ft. Prime residential property is defined as the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 per cent of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45+ cities worldwide. Shenzhen ranked 1st with 18.9 per cent annual change for the period Q1 2020 – Q1 2021. New York was the weakest performing market and ranked 46th with a fall of 5.8 per cent in prices annually. Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said, ''The decline in prices of prime residential properties in India during the first quarter of 2021 can be attributed to multiple factors such as uncertainty around the second wave of the pandemic, high liquidity in capital markets, as well as the backlog of supply.'' PTI MJH MKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa welcomed US support for waiver of IP protections for vaccine

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the support of United States President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris for a temporary and targeted waiver of intellectual property protections that apply to COVID-19 vaccines.The United Sta...

Two weeks after mother's death, Veda Krishnamurthy now loses sister to COVID-19

Indian womens cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys sister Vatsala Shivakumar on Thursday died due to COVID-19, two weeks after her mother succumbed to the dreaded virus.The 45-year-old died at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday nigh...

Int'l Court sentences Ugandan to 25 years for war crimes

The International Criminal Court has sentenced a Ugandan former child soldier who turned into a brutal rebel commander to 25 years imprisonment, with judges saying that his own abduction as a schoolboy and history as a child soldier prevent...

Validity of asylum seeker visa and refugee status extended

Qualifying asylum seekers and refugees have until 30 June 2021 to renew their expired visas and status online.Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the validity of asylum seeker visas and refugee statuses which expired during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021